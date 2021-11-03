Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,078,130 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,138,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,078,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,629,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $58,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.14 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

