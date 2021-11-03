Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 186,931 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,041,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,931 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent worth $2,058,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

CTLT stock opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

