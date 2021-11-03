Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,341,082 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,015,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,341,082 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.69% of Cisco Systems worth $1,537,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $242.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.