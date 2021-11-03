Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824,751 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.94% of Avery Dennison worth $1,731,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.45 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

