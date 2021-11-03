Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF remained flat at $$33.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

