Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,968,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,497,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,968.8 days.

Polymetal International stock remained flat at $$18.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.