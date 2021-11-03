Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

