POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Short Interest Update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 97,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,637. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.