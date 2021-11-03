POA (POA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.19 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. POA has a market cap of $4.19 million and $1.59 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded 59.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,330,195 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
