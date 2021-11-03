Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0095

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $270,753.47 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,957.20 or 0.99762905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.86 or 0.07262069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022167 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.