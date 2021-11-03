Plair Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Plair has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $10,011.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00219651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00097826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

