PirateCash Hits Market Capitalization of $719,749.54 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. PirateCash has a market cap of $719,749.54 and $2,347.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,188,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

