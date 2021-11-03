Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,733. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
