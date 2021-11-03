Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of -256.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

