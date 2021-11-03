Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,436. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 498,993 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

