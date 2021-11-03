PhoenixDAO Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $398,243.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00097386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

