Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $149,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.13 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

