Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.00

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €219.00 ($257.65) and last traded at €218.50 ($257.06), with a volume of 5759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €218.00 ($256.47).

PFV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €153.80 ($180.94) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €145.20 ($170.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of €186.08 and a 200 day moving average of €172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

