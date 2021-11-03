PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Up 8.8%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 19,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 348,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $652.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.