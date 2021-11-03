Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $22,680.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 1,132,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,435. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

