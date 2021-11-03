Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Critical Contrast

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 3.04 $29.35 million N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.85 $5.93 million N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 32.50% 10.98% 1.19% Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Solera National Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

