Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

