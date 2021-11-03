PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PCSB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCSB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PCSB Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

