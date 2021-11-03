PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 4,139,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.77. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

