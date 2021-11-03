Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:PFDR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,229. Pathfinder Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $8,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,792,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,305,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,354,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

