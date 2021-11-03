Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
PKOH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 34,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,542. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.22.
PKOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
