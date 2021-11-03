Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

PKOH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 34,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,542. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.22.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park-Ohio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Park-Ohio worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

