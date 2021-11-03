Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $132.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

