Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,245 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after buying an additional 1,104,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

