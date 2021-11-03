Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 141.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

CE opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

