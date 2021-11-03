Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 159.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

