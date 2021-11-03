Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 31,104 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 556.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,356,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 615,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.