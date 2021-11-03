Pacitti Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

