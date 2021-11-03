Pacitti Group Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

