Pacitti Group Inc. Grows Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $205,570,000. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 167.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

