Pacitti Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CVY opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

