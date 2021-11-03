Pacitti Group Inc. Buys 985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

