Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 77.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.