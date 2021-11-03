Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 2,149,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,530. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

