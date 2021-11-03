Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $37.00

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $38.80. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 18,436 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

