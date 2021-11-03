Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,500 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 440,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

PGNY stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,852 shares of company stock worth $30,334,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

