Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,908.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,413. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,833.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,637.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.62 and a twelve month high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,298 shares of company stock valued at $483,895,586 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

