Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $30.63 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

