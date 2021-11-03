Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $20.31 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,962,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 169.7% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $535.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $551.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,069,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,527 shares of company stock worth $31,371,849 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

