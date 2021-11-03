Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after buying an additional 243,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 218,793 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.46.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

