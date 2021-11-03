OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $47.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.79 million and the highest is $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $48.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.29 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

