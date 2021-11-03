Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.33 ($14.51).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.54 ($11.23) on Tuesday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.81.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

