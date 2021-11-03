Oracle Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446,937 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.2% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 97,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,073. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

