Onooks (OOKS) Market Cap Tops $7.26 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $404,361.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00074488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,897.07 or 0.99683637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.94 or 0.07230086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00027053 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,732 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.