Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.09

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

