ONE Gas, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. 3,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

